City of Laredo offers Christmas tree disposal options

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that Christmas is over, the City of Laredo wants to remind the community that if they have a natural Christmas tree, it can be taken in by the city.

If you have a natural Christmas tree, you can place it outside on the curb and the city’s solid waste services will pick it up.

Another option is taking it to the city’s landfill, but you would need to bring a Texas ID and a current water bill for it to be accepted.

For more information, you can call 956-796-1098.

