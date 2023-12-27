Shop Local
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions

By NBC News Channel
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sacramento, CA (NBC) - The mugshot of actor Danny Masterson has been released as he’s transferred to state prison.

The “That ‘70s show” star was found guilty in May of raping two women more than two decades ago.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following the guilty verdict.

The once-popular sitcom star, did not take the stand at either of his trials; however, through his lawyers, Masterson repeatedly denied sexually assaulting the women.

Masterson has now been admitted to North Kern State Prison, where he is going through the classification and reception process.

