DHS officials shut down CBP One App Rumor

10p newscast recording
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rumor that the CBP One app will be shut down at the end of the month is being dismissed by officials with the Department of Homeland Security.

CBP One is used by asylum seekers to make appointments with immigration officials.

While waiting for the appointment date to come, asylum seekers should remain in their home country.

A communications official with DHS is clarifying the app will still be available for use for migrants across South America.

There are no plans to suspend the application in the future.

DHS officials ask everyone to be patient and to not believe rumors spread via social media.

