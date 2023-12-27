Shop Local
Hazmat spill on Mines Road intersection prompts street closures

person in hazmat suit
person in hazmat suit(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A HAZMAT situation has prompted the closure of a Laredo intersection in the Mines Road area.

According to the Laredo Fire Department a multi-agency clean up effort is underway after a HAZMAT accident that happened on Highway 255 and Mines Road Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

The spill was mitigated by the Laredo Fire Department HAZMAT team.

No spread has occurred since. A Private HAZMAT company has been hired by the transport agency to properly dispose of the chemicals.

One west bound lane on 255 heading towards Columbia Bridge is currently closed.

The entire intersection of Hwy 255 and Mines Rd. will be shut down once HAZMAT company arrives. The Intersection will remain closed until chemicals have been properly disposed.

