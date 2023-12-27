Imaginarium finds new home at Laredo College

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Timmy T-Rex is trading the prehistoric jungle for a college campus as the Imaginarium of South Texas relocates to Laredo College’s Ft. McIntosh Campus.

In addition to its move, the Imaginarium is set to introduce a thrilling attraction—a Dino Dig site. This excavation site will provide budding paleontologists with the chance to dig up ancient dinosaur bones and fossils.

Nora Murillo, Executive Director of the Imaginarium, shared insights into the big move and what the future holds for Timmy T-Rex and aspiring young scientists.

