Laredo sees increase in displaced migrant families

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While other border towns like Eagle Pass and the Rio Grande Valley have seen an overwhelming surge of migrants for weeks, Laredo hadn’t seen as much activity until now.

If you drive through downtown Laredo near I-35, you’ll start to see a growing number of displaced migrant families.

Many are asking for money to pay for transportation to go north.

The migrants that Laredo receives are overflow from other border cities such as Eagle Pass.

Coming up on KGNS News the Late Edition, we hear from a migrant family on the purpose of their journey and how they made it to Laredo.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

