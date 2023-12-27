Man allegedly hit by vehicle in central Laredo, witnesses say

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo hospital after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The apparent auto-pedestrian crash was reported at around 10:40 a.m. near 1100 Chihuahua and McPherson Avenue.

Laredo Police and paramedics were seen at the scene rendering aid to a man that was injured and lying on the street.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak with the officers about what happened.

At this time, there is no word on the identity of the individuals involved in the incident.

