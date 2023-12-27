Shop Local
Missing pregnant teen and boyfriend found dead in San Antonio, Texas

By WPVI-TV
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LEON VALLEY, TX (ABC News) - A pregnant San Antonio-area 18-year-old who prompted a Clear Alert after she disappeared was believed to have been found dead.

Savanah Soto was last seen Friday in Leon Valley, Texas, according to police.

Leon Valley police said Soto was supposed to be induced on Friday, but did not show up at the hospital.

Family members confirmed to KSAT that Soto was found inside her car along with an adult male, who is believed to be Soto’s boyfriend, in Leon Valley.

The Kia Optima where the bodies were discovered is believed to belong to the boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

“It’s a very perplexing crime scene,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “Detectives (are) looking at it as a possible murder but we don’t know for sure.”

He said investigators have not yet been able to move the bodies and are not sure whether a weapon is in the car.

McManus said the bodies are believed to have been there for three or four days.

A Clear Alert is issued for missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger. It stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

