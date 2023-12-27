Plane carrying migrants to sanctuary cities diverted to Philadelphia due to weather

(CNN) - Flights carrying migrants from Texas continue to fly out to sanctuary cities such as New York and Chicago.

A recent flight with roughly 200 migrants on board was headed to New York on Tuesday but needed to be diverted to Philadelphia due to weather conditions.

Authorities believe that some or all of the passengers were migrants; they are now working to help them reach their final destination.

The passengers were bused the rest of the way from Philadelphia International to New York City.

On Wednesday, CNN spoke to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s continued efforts of sending migrants to Democratic led cities.

“In no way what the State of Texas is doing is helping the cause,” said Mayor Johnson. “As much as we recognize that there are challenges, significant challenges at the border and we do need real substantive immigration reform and policies that allow us to have a structure and a pathway to citizenship. But again, sending buses all over the state of Illinois and all over the country is reckless and is quite frankly dangerous.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also addressed the influx on Tuesday saying that Abbott wants to “destabilize cities”.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.