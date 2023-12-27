Shop Local
Plenty of sunshine

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Not much of a change in the forecast cool and dry conditions will continue throughout the week. Skies will clear through the morning hours leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be from the North .Clear skies and chilly temperatures expected tonight. A surge of high pressure associated with a weak cold front will move across South Texas overnight. Lows in the 40s with a few locations across the northern portions of South Texas in the mid 30s. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

Plenty of sunshine
