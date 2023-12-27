Shop Local
Tommy Smothers of Smothers Brothers comedy duo dies

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick...
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor Award ceremony honoring Bob Newhart.(Lawrence Jackson | AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother Dick, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, died Tuesday at age 86.

His family released a statement, which was shared by the National Comedy Center, about his death at home following cancer treatment.

His brother Dick Smothers said, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

