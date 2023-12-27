Warm afternoons and cold nights

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We are entering the final days of December and 2023 but we have not seen any severe winter conditions so far.

We started our Wednesday on the chilly side but we saw a nice warm day in the 70s.

On Thursday things won’t get warmer than 66 but we will have that sunshine during the afternoon hours.

Expect temperatures to drop into the mid-40s overnight as we head into Friday.

On Friday, we will be even cooler in the low-60s.

This pattern of high 60s and lows in the 40s will continue up until Saturday.

This Sunday is the last day of 2023 and it looks like we’ll be ending the year in the mid-70s.

On Monday, Jan. 1 we will be partly sunny in the 60s.

We are expecting to continue to see highs in the 60s and lows in the 60s during the first week of 2024.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.