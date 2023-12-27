Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KGNS+ bids farewell and congrulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
KGNS+ bids farewell and congratulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
Mario L. Vargas III, 27
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle
46-year-old Alfonso Herrera Jr.
Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting
Man hit by vehicle in central Laredo, witnesses say
Elderly man in serious condition following auto-pedestrian crash, police say
loop 20 crash
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Laredo Police need help locating person tied to illegal dumping case
Laredo Police need help locating person tied to illegal dumping case
Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released