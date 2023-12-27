WorkForce Solutions offering job opportunities through ‘Rise Up Youth Initiative’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is continuing to provide job opportunities for young adults who might have difficulties finding employment.

WorkForce Solutions is inviting youth from ages 16 to 24 to take advantage of its ‘Rise Up Youth Initiative’.

This program will teach young adults job readiness skills such as interview skills, job resume writing and financial literacy.

On January 8, WorkForce will be hosting an orientation for those who want to know more about the program and then on Jan. 16 to Jan. 20 they will be hosting an event where students will put their skills on display for potential employers.

“We’re going to be having a fashion show, we’re going to be giving make up tips and ending the whole program with a reverse job fair where the students themselves or the participants are going to have their own booth,” said WorkForce Solutions Instructor Guillermo Bermudez. “They are going to showcase and highlight their own skills, their experiences, their qualifications and the employers are going to come around and talk to all of them.”

Mr. Bermudez says students must be ages 16 to 24. If they are still in high school, they must be a senior graduating this year.

If you would like to get involved in the program, you can call 956-794-6500 or click here.

