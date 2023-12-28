14th Ride Against Crime motorcycle ride for Menudo Bowl set

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the 14th year, Laredo Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Laredo Harley Davidson for the annual Ride Against Crime.

For bikers that would like to register, they can stop by at Laredo Harley Davidson starting on Thursday.

Bikers part of the event will roll out from the Menudo Bowl on January 20th to join other agencies to promote community safety and ride in solidarity.

