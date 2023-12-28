Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

14th Ride Against Crime motorcycle ride for Menudo Bowl set

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the 14th year, Laredo Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Laredo Harley Davidson for the annual Ride Against Crime.

For bikers that would like to register, they can stop by at Laredo Harley Davidson starting on Thursday.

Bikers part of the event will roll out from the Menudo Bowl on January 20th to join other agencies to promote community safety and ride in solidarity.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario L. Vargas III, 27
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle
Man hit by vehicle in central Laredo, witnesses say
Elderly man in serious condition following auto-pedestrian crash, police say
Active death investigation on Shiloh
File - Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Attorneys for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez file case to Texas Supreme Court
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

14th Ride Against Crime motorcycle ride for Menudo Bowl set
City of Laredo administrative office closures
City of Laredo announces administrative offices holiday closures
City of Laredo announces administrative offices holiday closures
City of Laredo Rec center hours released for holidays
City of Laredo provides recreation center hours of operation for holidays