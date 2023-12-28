Shop Local
Active death investigation on Shiloh

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently engaged in an active death investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in the 400 block of Shiloh.

The man was found in the parking lot of a business plaza with a single gunshot wound. Authorities were alerted to the scene, and responding officers secured the area as they initiated their preliminary investigation.

The Laredo Police Department has not yet released the identity of the deceased, pending formal identification procedures and notification of next of kin.

