City of Laredo announces administrative offices holiday closures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s administration offices will be closed on Friday, December 29, and Monday, January 1, 2024.

There will be regular garbage collection on Friday but no garbage collection on Monday.

For residents whose regular trash pickup is on Monday, it will be picked up next week on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The 3-1-1 call center will be open during their regular hours on Sunday, but will also close on Monday.

All city services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

