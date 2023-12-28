Shop Local
City of Laredo provides recreation center hours of operation for holidays

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have a membership for the City of Laredo recreation centers, they are open until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Kids from 6 years old to 14 can head out to any of the City of Laredo recreation centers.

Currently there are eight centers around Laredo, but adults and kids must have a membership card.

The city says the centers will return to their regular hours on January 2nd which is from 830 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like more information on it—and other services available at the centers—you can visit the city website or call 956-729-4600.

