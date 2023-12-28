Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

HAZMAT scene in Laredo cleared after 40-hour operation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lone Star Hazmat, the private company enlisted to address the HAZMAT situation at the intersection of Highway 255 and Mines Road, has confirmed the successful cleanup and clearance of the scene by 10 a.m. this morning, December 28.

The cleanup effort spanned about 40 hours.

The incident, which initially led to the closure of a westbound lane on Highway 255 heading towards Columbia Bridge, occurred on Tuesday, December 26 at 5:51 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department’s HAZMAT team responded, and a multi-agency effort was initiated to manage and mitigate the spill.

There was no further spread of the hazardous materials, and the private HAZMAT company was engaged to ensure proper disposal of the chemicals involved. The intersection of Highway 255 and Mines Road is reopened now that the cleanup process has been completed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario L. Vargas III, 27
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle
Man hit by vehicle in central Laredo, witnesses say
Elderly man in serious condition following auto-pedestrian crash, police say
File - Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Attorneys for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez file case to Texas Supreme Court
Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and boyfriend Matthew Guerra
Missing pregnant teen and boyfriend found dead in San Antonio, Texas
Hazmat spill on Mines Road intersection prompts street closures
Hazmat spill on Mines Road intersection prompts street closures

Latest News

Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb County offices closed for New Year’s holiday
Webb County offices closed for New Year’s holiday
Active death investigation on Shiloh