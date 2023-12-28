HAZMAT scene in Laredo cleared after 40-hour operation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lone Star Hazmat, the private company enlisted to address the HAZMAT situation at the intersection of Highway 255 and Mines Road, has confirmed the successful cleanup and clearance of the scene by 10 a.m. this morning, December 28.

The cleanup effort spanned about 40 hours.

The incident, which initially led to the closure of a westbound lane on Highway 255 heading towards Columbia Bridge, occurred on Tuesday, December 26 at 5:51 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department’s HAZMAT team responded, and a multi-agency effort was initiated to manage and mitigate the spill.

There was no further spread of the hazardous materials, and the private HAZMAT company was engaged to ensure proper disposal of the chemicals involved. The intersection of Highway 255 and Mines Road is reopened now that the cleanup process has been completed.

