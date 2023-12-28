Shop Local
Illegal dumping individual identified, issued $4,000 fine

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week, PD sent out an alert asking for any tips in identifying the individual responsible for illegal dumping.

The incident happened near the 100 block of Corpus Christi St. over the weekend.

Fortunately, LPD says they were able to identify the individual responsible with the community’s help.

Unfortunately, officials say this case is just one of many that they see regularly.

“Regrettably, this issue is very prevalent in our community,” Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza says. “We have people who have discarded garbage, mattresses, and couches in very public places and sometimes they do it to avoid paying fees at the city’s dump site. In this particular case, the environmental department reached out to us to help share the information and the pictures that they had.”

LPD says they were able to recognize the individual within the same afternoon and the person responsible was issued a $4,000.

