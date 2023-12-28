Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

29-year-old Gilberto Peña III has been issued with a felony arrest warrant. Peña faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that happened on December 2, 2023, near the 2300 block of Jacaman Road.

Described as standing between 5′11″ to 6′1″ and weighing 120 lbs, Peña has black hair and hazel eyes.

Gilberto Peña III, age 29, (Laredo Police Department)

Law enforcement urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward by contacting Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip anonymously. Tipsters could become eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

