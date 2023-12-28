Shop Local
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sheriff’s office released a image of Juan De Dios Aguero, 28, he is connected to a case in which a teen woke up to find he had a bullet wound to his leg.

The incident was reported on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. when a man woke up to find out he had been shot in the leg at the 400 block of Santa Cleotilde.

After watching security footage and interviewing witnesses’ investigators were able to identify Aguerro as the alleged shooter.

District Judge Joe Lopez determined there was enough evidence to arrest Aguerro in connection to this incident.

He is now being charged with aggravated assault, deadly conduct, and two other charges in connection to this case.

