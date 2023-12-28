Sunny and cool

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A continuation of cool and dry conditions , this afternoon sunny skies and cool temperatures can be expected with highs in the 60s area wide. Winds will be light from the north 2 -3 mph. As we head into the evening skies will become partly cloudy, tonight lows in the mid 30s in the northern portion to mid 40s across the remainder of South Texas. Over the weekend moisture from the Gulf will return warming up temps into the 70s. This warming trend will be shortly lived as another cold front moves across the region early next week. With the cold front and increase in moisture, rain chances also return. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

