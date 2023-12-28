Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Sunny and Cool

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A continuation of cool and dry conditions , this afternoon sunny skies and cool temperatures can be expected with highs in the 60s area wide. Winds will be light from the north 2 -3 mph. As we head into the evening skies will become partly cloudy, tonight lows in the mid 30s in the northern portion to mid 40s across the remainder of South Texas. Over the weekend moisture from the Gulf will return warming up temps into the 70s. This warming trend will be shortly lived as another cold front moves across the region early next week. With the cold front and increase in moisture, rain chances also return. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario L. Vargas III, 27
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle
Man hit by vehicle in central Laredo, witnesses say
Elderly man in serious condition following auto-pedestrian crash, police say
Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and boyfriend Matthew Guerra
Missing pregnant teen and boyfriend found dead in San Antonio, Texas
Hazmat spill on Mines Road intersection prompts street closures
Hazmat spill on Mines Road intersection prompts street closures
46-year-old Alfonso Herrera Jr.
Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting

Latest News

Sunny and cool
Sunny and cool
Warm afternoons and cold nights
Warm days and cold nights
Warm afternoons and cold nights
Plenty of sunshine
Plenty of sunshine