Trailer rollover causes delays east of Encinal on SH44

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Laredo District has issued a traffic alert for drivers in Webb County. The alert came around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 28.

A single tractor-trailer rollover has resulted in a traffic control situation on both east- and westbound lanes of SH 44 between mile markers #446 and #455. This incident is located about 10 miles east of I-35.

Drivers in the affected area are advised to prepare for one-way, two-way traffic control measures, anticipate stops, and be mindful of potential travel delays.

