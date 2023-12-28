Shop Local
WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

