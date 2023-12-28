Webb County Fire Officials urge caution when celebrating New Year’s Eve with a bang

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A tradition for many residents around this time of year could mean trouble if the proper precautions are not taken.

Webb County Fire Officials say fireworks are allowed to be discharged within the county; however, there is an ordinance within the City of Laredo that does not allow fireworks to be discharged within city limits.

If you are hoping to ring in the new year with a bang, the Webb County Fire Marshal said they must be handled properly.

“Fireworks are small explosives. If you hold on to them in your hand, you’re going to injure your hand or fingers. So we need to be very careful with that, especially with our kids,” said Webb County Fire Marshal Felix Nuñez.

One local firework shop owner said residents looking for fireworks should consider buying at local stands since they are regulated by the government and abide by strict rules.

