Webb County offices closed for New Year’s holiday

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County residents are advised to plan ahead as county offices, including the Tax Assessor’s Office, will be closed on New Year’s Day and the day after, January 1st and 2nd.

The closure extends to the Sheriff’s administrative offices; however, emergency services will remain operational during this period.

If residents need county services on Friday, December 29, it is strongly recommended to call 956-523-4000 and confirm the operational status of the specific office required.

Normal business operations are set to resume on Wednesday, January 3rd, starting at 8 a.m.

