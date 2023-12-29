Child abuse advocates speak on warning signs, other signs of abuse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is meant to be a joyous time, but that isn’t always the case in some households.

According to experts, child abuse and neglect cases tend to tick up during the holiday season since kids and teens spend more time at home.

It’s a danger many kids can face—no matter age, sex, or race: child abuse and neglect.

According to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, in 2022 - there were more than 180 deaths due to cases of child abuse.

However, experts say these cases are more likely to happen when kids are out of school and spending more time at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers it a serious public health problem that can have a lasting impact on the health, opportunity, and well-being of a young person.

The CDC recognizes four types of abuse: physical, sexual, emotional, and even neglect.

In the United States, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year with some even showing the signs of abuse.

Obvious signs of abuse are noticeable physical injuries like cuts, bruises, and broken bones but there are also not-so-obvious signs like emotional and psychological problems such as anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Executive Director of Laredo’s Child Advocacy Center Dr. Severita Sanchez says many of these incidents go unreported.

Dr. Sanchez says the center has seen a decrease in reported cases this year, which may sound good for some, but according to her signals a big red flag.

Dr. Sanchez tells us, “We are dropping in cases. We have dropped 85 cases from last year to this year. Of course this is from the beginning of December, but this does not mean that child abuse is not taking place. What it means is that many of us are not reporting [child abuse] because you don’t want to get in trouble with the neighbor. They could say ‘what if I’m wrong?’, ‘what if I’m exaggerating?’, ‘what if I’m being a drama queen?’. [You should still] report.”

What can parents do to prevent abuse?

Experts suggest communicating more with your child or teen, not judge their behavior, and most importantly, listening to what they have to say.

If you know or wish to file a report of child abuse, you can call 1-800-252-5400.

