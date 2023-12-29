Derek “El Travieso” Garcia finds national success, represents Laredo in the ring

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young Laredo boxer is making a name for himself in the ring at only 8 years old.

Derek “El Travieso” Garcia is a 2x National Golden Gloves Champion, a 2023 Junior Olympics champion, and is ranked #1 in the United States in his division.

On Friday morning, Derek was joined by his coach Eddie Vela at Boxing Pride Fitness to help explain his success.

“El Travieso” spoke on his boxing journey—which started when he was a 1 year old—his best punch, what he’ll expect in the coming year, and much more.

