DPS chase in south Laredo ends in human smuggling attempt, suspects flee

(WITN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase happened in south Laredo on Friday, December 29 around 9 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) engaged in the chase with a black Lexus before coming to a halt at the intersection of South Martin and Norton Street.

According to DPS, the driver and four undocumented individuals escaped on foot.

Law enforcement officials are currently searching to locate and apprehend the individuals involved in the human smuggling attempt.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

