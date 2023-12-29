Shop Local
Imaginarium of South Texas finds new home at LC’s Ft. McIntosh Campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Imaginarium of South Texas has found a new home at Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh Campus.

The Imaginarium is heading back to the building where it first got its start—when it was known as “The Children’s Museum.”

Staff is working hard to make the move to Laredo College official.

Timmy the T-rex was included in the move from the mall over to the new location.

The executive director with the Imaginarium shares the process originally began before COVID-19 when the board began to search for a new home.

Imaginarium of South Texas Executive Director Nora Murillo says, “The children will be able to excavate [Timmy]. We’re going to bury it. We’re going to build a very beautiful palapa.”

She added, “They’re going to bury the dinosaur and then as children come and visit their parents , they’ll start excavating and they’ll find little pieces of teeth and bones, [and] eventually one day they’ll excavate the whole dinosaur.”

The groundbreaking for the new site took place in November and with a new home that means new exhibits for the children.

They are expecting to open their doors to the public in late February or early March.

