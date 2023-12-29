Shop Local
KGNS+ 2023 Year In Review airing on New Year’s Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday night, New Year’s Day, KGNS+ is looking back on the past year of news.

Join us for a special programming on January 1st.

KGNS+ anchors Yocelin Gallardo and Mindy Casso will countdown the top 10 local stories of 2023.

From a trial that made national headlines, to changes in city leadership and the ongoing legal battles surrounding the Mexico-Texas border, we are going over it all.

Be sure to tune in Monday evening.

For more headlines. click here.

