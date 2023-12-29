KGNS On Your Side: Texas enacts major property tax cut for homeowners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, numerous state laws are poised to take effect across the nation, bringing changes that will impact various aspects of daily life. One prominent mandate is a substantial property tax adjustment in Texas, specifically on homestead exemptions.

Over two million Texas voters approved a landmark measure in November, ushering in a staggering 250% increase in homestead tax exemption discounts by a school district. The increase raises the exemption threshold from $40,000 to $100,000, offering considerable relief to homeowners.

Webb County Chief Appraiser, Bobby Peregoy, emphasized the significance of this change, stating, “This is one of the most significant tax reductions I’ve seen.” Under the new law, effective January 1st, Texas school districts are mandated to provide a $100,000 exemption on the taxable value of a homestead. Peregoy clarified that this additional exemption will be in addition to any existing local options currently offered by school districts.

Explaining the impact on homeowners, Peregoy noted, “So, somebody with a property worth $150,000 will now have the local option exemption reduced, and the new $100,000 exemption will now come in, which is now going to wipe out roughly 80%-90% of the taxable value that was previously not discounted at that level.”

To capitalize on the tax benefits, homeowners must apply to designate their principal residence as a homestead. According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, this designation removes a portion of the home’s value from taxation.

In addition to the homestead exemption increase, Texas voters approved another measure requiring appraisal districts to make appeal information easily accessible. Peregoy explained, “Information such as hearing dates, board determinations from the appraisal review board, and value information based on the results of the formal hearing will now be searchable.”

Webb County property owners can already access this information on the Webb County Appraisal District website, under the Tax Transparency tab.

It’s worth noting that only three taxing entities in Laredo-Webb County, namely United ISD, Laredo ISD, and Webb Consolidated ISD, currently offer a homestead exemption.

