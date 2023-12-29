Shop Local
Lake Casa Blanca invites community to New Year’s Day hike

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Park officials at Lake Casa Blanca are inviting the community to start the new year on the right foot by enjoying the great outdoors.

Locals are invited to a “First Day Hike” at Lake Casa Blanca this Monday, January 1st.

There will be two sessions.

One is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and those in that session will meet at the old museum.

Another session will meet at the boat ramp restrooms from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you would like to take part in this initiative, park officials ask that you stop by their headquarters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to report your hike and receive a “First Day Hike” sticker.

