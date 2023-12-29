Laredo Police cite two New Year celebration dangers, offer safety tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we step into the new year’s festivities, there are some very important reminders Laredo Police want people to keep in mind.

According to Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza, the two biggest issues officers encounter is drunk driving and shots fired into the air.

Inv. Baeza reminds adults to drink responsibly.

He says there are plenty of alternatives to driving yourself like ridesharing apps or having a designated driver to help ensure that people make it home to their loved ones safe this holiday season.

When it comes to fireworks, they aren’t allowed within city limits but they can be popped within the county.

However, Webb County fire officials urge extreme caution.

PD’s biggest concern, however, is celebratory gunfire into the air.

They repeat it is illegal and is considered a Class A misdemeanor, so you could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $4,000.

Inv. Baeza highly encourages people to not perform this act.

“It’s completely ridiculous. We’re not the only city that has these issues. For some reason it’s some sort of custom or tradition. They feel obligated to do it, but it is one of the most dangerous things we’ve seen—people can’t even be in their own homes without having some sort of projectile go through their roof, sometimes, in line within inches, feet, or even sometimes happen to hit people on the head,” he says.

The Laredo Police Department isn’t the only agency that’ll be patrolling for celebratory gunfire.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office created a task force to address this illegal activity.

