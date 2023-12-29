Laredo Police Department releases homicide rates, other figures for 2023 to date

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the calendar inches closer to the start of a new year, the Laredo Police Department is reporting the city’s homicide rate as it stands.

For the 2023 year, LPD says they recorded one of the lowest homicide rates in the last 10 years with 7 homicide cases—although they do say there were 8 victims since one case was a double homicide.

The department also mentioned that all homicide cases this year have a 100% solvency rate, with either an arrest made or a warrant pending.

Compared to last year, in 2022, there were 9 homicide cases with 12 victims.

Those cases also had a 100% solvency rate, according to the department.

Below is the full statement provided by the Police Department:

In 2023, the Laredo Police Department recorded one of the lowest homicide rates in the last ten years with 7 homicide cases (8 victims, one case on Lomas del Sur was a double homicide). In 2013, the city had the lowest recorded rates with 3 homicides for the year. All homicide cases in 2023 have a 100% solvency rate (arrest or warrant pending). This year LPD had some high-profile nationally viewed cases that went to court from previous years (Ronald Burgos, Joel Pellot, and Joel David Chavez, III) all of which were successful prosecutions in court with murder convictions. These are good indications that the investigations are good and are standing up in court. In 2022, there were 9 homicide cases with 12 victims, 2022 was also a 100% case solvency year.

Fatal accident cases were also a topic issue this year. In 2023, 14 fatal accident cases with 20 victims were recorded. In 2022, 20 fatal accidents with 20 victims were recorded. Strategic enforcement operations in identified problem areas and roadways were effective in bringing down the number of fatal accidents, in addition to awareness and education campaigns.

In 2023, Laredo joined other American cities with steep increases in overdose deaths. In 2023, 65 drug overdose deaths were recorded as compared to 2022 where 41 overdose deaths occurred. The Laredo Police Department, the Laredo Health Department, the Laredo Fire Department, and community advocacy groups, implemented a grand-scale education and awareness campaign with additional access to Narcan opioid neutralizers which have saved several lives despite the increased rate of overdose deaths.

There were 16 suicide deaths recorded in 2023, compared to 18 suicides recorded in 2022. The Laredo Police Department is a member of the Laredo Suicide Prevention Committee which has consistently advocated for the prevention of suicide and helped provided surviving victim families with access to support and resources for enhanced assistance. The Laredo Suicide Prevention Committee meets monthly to discuss the evolving issues and addresses issues as quickly as needs are identified within the community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.