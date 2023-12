LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Drug related deaths continues to climb in Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the death toll has risen to 65.

The latest drug overdose case happened on Dec. 25.

Laredo Police say a 29-year-old man was found unresponsive at the 1900 block of Durango.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.