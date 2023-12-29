Shop Local
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The start of 2024 is just around the corner, and many people are ready to celebrate it the way they know how: with their favorite drinks.

However, there is something you need to consider buying before the 31st.

As part of state law, liquor stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

That means you only have until Friday and Saturday to buy everything that makes up your best drinks: like whiskey, vodka, tequila, or even your favorite beer.

Local liquor store owner Mario Lopez tells us although this law impacts him and other business owners, he has seen a significant increase in sales during the holiday season.

He says, “The last day to buy liquor would be Saturday, so they need to come by before at 9 o’clock. So they need to come buy their goods to celebrate the new year.”

“It’s kinda slow right now, but we are doing good, " Lopez added. “Our sales are up a little bit, not much but we are doing well.”

According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission representatives, businesses that disobey the laws could face heavy fines, suspension, and even closure.

