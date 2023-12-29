Residents asked to be considerate of veterans and pets during fireworks celebrations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While popping fireworks may be a beautiful sight for some, for others, the loud noise can produce anxiety and harm.

Officials advise residents to be aware of the impact fireworks can have on veterans with PTSD and even pets.

For veterans, the sound can ignite memories of combat.

Advocates urge citizens to be on the lookout for signs posted on people’s property alerting to a veteran who lives with PTSD before popping a firework in an allowable area.

When it comes to pets, experts recommend you keep them indoors or find ways to distract them, and of course, exercise extreme caution around children.

