Starting 2024 in the cold

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We may be ending 2023 with some high temperatures but we will ring in the new year with some cold and possibly rainy conditions!

On Friday we started out in the upper 40s and we will see a high of about 64 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will dip down into upper 30s and we will see a high of 71 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

On New Year’s Eve temperatures will be at 66 degrees but by midnight we will see temperatures drop into the mid-to low 50s.

On Tuesday, Jan. 1 we will see a high of about 59 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Expect temperatures to be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

