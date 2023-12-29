Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Starting 2024 in the cold

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We may be ending 2023 with some high temperatures but we will ring in the new year with some cold and possibly rainy conditions!

On Friday we started out in the upper 40s and we will see a high of about 64 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will dip down into upper 30s and we will see a high of 71 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

On New Year’s Eve temperatures will be at 66 degrees but by midnight we will see temperatures drop into the mid-to low 50s.

On Tuesday, Jan. 1 we will see a high of about 59 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Expect temperatures to be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death on Shiloh Dr.
File - Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Attorneys for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez file case to Texas Supreme Court
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo police seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Webb Co. traffic alert on I-35 and SH44, rollover causes delays
Trailer rollover causes delays east of Encinal on SH44
Illegal dumping individual identified, issued $4,000 fine
Illegal dumping individual identified, issued $4,000 fine

Latest News

Starting 2024 in the cold
Sunny and cool
Sunny and cool
Warm afternoons and cold nights
Warm days and cold nights
Warm afternoons and cold nights