Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Laredo gas station

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One lucky person is starting the year with some extra money to burn after winning Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Texas Lottery made the announcement on their Facebook page saying a $2 million dollar winning ticket was sold in Laredo.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Murphy Express store located on 10714 International Blvd.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
What you need to know about Texas Home Stead Tax Exemption changes
KGNS On Your Side: Texas enacts major property tax cut for homeowners
Closed sign
Laredo’s New Year’s holiday closure and service schedule

Latest News

Rolando Alejandro Bermudez, age 23
Man facing charges following shots fired call near warehouse on Mines Road
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Couple welcomes baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day
Couple welcomes baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day
Couple welcomes newborn at LMC on New Year’s Day
Couple welcomes newborn at LMC on New Year’s Day