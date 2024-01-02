$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Laredo gas station

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One lucky person is starting the year with some extra money to burn after winning Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Texas Lottery made the announcement on their Facebook page saying a $2 million dollar winning ticket was sold in Laredo.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Murphy Express store located on 10714 International Blvd.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!

