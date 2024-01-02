City of Laredo services resume while Webb County offices remain closed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the New Year’s holiday ends, the City of Laredo resumes its services effective today, January 2.

Trash collection services, temporarily halted due to the holiday, are scheduled to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3. Residents are advised to have their bins ready for pickup as waste management services return to their regular schedule.

However, Webb County offices, including the Tax Assessor and Sheriff’s Office, will remain closed on this date as part of the holiday observance.

Emergency services in Webb County will remain active despite the closures of certain county offices.

Webb County anticipates a return to normal business hours starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, at 8 a.m.

