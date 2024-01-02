Shop Local
Couple welcomes baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo couple welcomed a new baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day.

Little Olivia Aubrey was welcomed by her parents Emily Rose and Armando Morales, Jr.

She was born at 11:14 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

The Morales’ were also gifted essentials for the baby courtesy of the hospital’s auxiliary volunteers which included a baby stroller and clothing.

Baby Olivia’s parents thanked the staff saying the birth of their daughter on new year’s was a huge surprise as she was due to give birth days before.

