Couple welcomes baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo couple welcomed a new baby girl at Doctors Hospital on New Year’s Day.
Little Olivia Aubrey was welcomed by her parents Emily Rose and Armando Morales, Jr.
She was born at 11:14 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
The Morales’ were also gifted essentials for the baby courtesy of the hospital’s auxiliary volunteers which included a baby stroller and clothing.
Baby Olivia’s parents thanked the staff saying the birth of their daughter on new year’s was a huge surprise as she was due to give birth days before.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.