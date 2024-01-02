Shop Local
Couple welcomes newborn at LMC on New Year’s Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local couple rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy.

Proud parents Victor and Isis welcomed their new son baby Gianluca who was born on Monday, Jan 1. at 4:38 a.m.

He weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

For being the first baby born at LMC in 2024, the parents were gifted with a special basket with baby essentials courtesy of the LMC auxiliary.

Congratulations to the parents!

