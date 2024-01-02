South Texas Workforce Solutions to hold job fair Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the new year unfolds, South Texas job seekers are presented with a promising opportunity to kick-start 2024 with a new career.

South Texas Workforce Solutions is set to host a job fair tomorrow, Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1406 Jacaman Rd., offering a platform for individuals to connect with potential employers actively seeking new talent.

A diverse range of employers will be in attendance, representing various industries and offering positions across different job sectors. Among the participating companies are Amigo Staffing, Carousel Learning, Dollar Tree, Stripes, and more, each looking to fill multiple positions.

The job fair aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, providing a valuable networking opportunity for those eager to explore new career paths or embark on fresh professional journeys in the new year.

