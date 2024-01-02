Laredo Health urges vigilance as flu illnesses continue to rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a recent development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report indicating a concerning surge in flu illnesses across the nation. According to the report, there has been a 16% increase in the number of individuals testing positive for the flu.

The CDC’s findings also revealed that outpatient respiratory illnesses have exceeded the national reference level for the eighth consecutive week. Public health labs nationwide reported 875 viruses, along with six pediatric deaths associated with the flu.

More than a dozen states, including Alabama, Georgia, and New York, are experiencing “very high” levels of respiratory illnesses, according to the report.

Amid the escalating cases of flu-related illnesses, health authorities are urging the public to take preventive measures during the holiday season. The City of Laredo Health Department, in particular, recommends the following steps to stay healthy:

Get a Flu Shot: Vaccination remains a crucial defense against the flu virus, and health officials encourage individuals to get their flu shots promptly.



Wash Your Hands Often: Practicing good hand hygiene is essential in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is advised.



Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes: Individuals are reminded to cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or their elbows when coughing or sneezing to prevent the transmission of respiratory droplets.



Stay Home if You Feel Sick: In the interest of public health, individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms are strongly advised to stay home to avoid spreading the virus to others.



Public health officials emphasize the importance of individual responsibility in curbing the spread of the flu and maintaining overall community well-being.

