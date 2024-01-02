Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man facing charges following shots fired call near warehouse on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges following a shots fired call that was reported in the Mines Road area.

Laredo Police received a shots fired call on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at around 8 p.m. near a warehouse located at the 300 block of Nafta.

Authorities were able to recover a recording that showed a vehicle, the license plate and a person of interest picking up several casings.

Using the license plates, officers were able to locate the White Chevy Malibu at the 400 block of Hidalgo Street.

Laredo Police identified Rolando Alejandro Bermudez, age 23, as the owner of the vehicle who was also found in possession of marijuana at the time.

A 9mm Kimber semiautomatic handgun was also recovered along with spent casings.

Bermudez was charged with discharge of a firearm.

Tampering with evidence and possession of Marijuana and taken to jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
What you need to know about Texas Home Stead Tax Exemption changes
KGNS On Your Side: Texas enacts major property tax cut for homeowners
Closed sign
Laredo’s New Year’s holiday closure and service schedule

Latest News

Stray bullets hit south Laredo homes on New Year’s Eve
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
WorkForce Solutions to hold job fair
South Texas Workforce Solutions to hold job fair Wednesday