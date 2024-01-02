Man facing charges following shots fired call near warehouse on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges following a shots fired call that was reported in the Mines Road area.

Laredo Police received a shots fired call on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at around 8 p.m. near a warehouse located at the 300 block of Nafta.

Authorities were able to recover a recording that showed a vehicle, the license plate and a person of interest picking up several casings.

Using the license plates, officers were able to locate the White Chevy Malibu at the 400 block of Hidalgo Street.

Laredo Police identified Rolando Alejandro Bermudez, age 23, as the owner of the vehicle who was also found in possession of marijuana at the time.

A 9mm Kimber semiautomatic handgun was also recovered along with spent casings.

Bermudez was charged with discharge of a firearm.

Tampering with evidence and possession of Marijuana and taken to jail.

