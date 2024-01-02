Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pressure washers sold at Lowe’s recalled due to burn risk

About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday,...
About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A few thousand units of pressure washers sold at Lowe’s are being recalled due to a potential burn risk.

About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The pressure washers were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online from March 2023 through July 2023.

The recalled Simpson Gas Pressure Washers are black with model number PS61264.

The CPSC said the Simpson logo, the words “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI are printed on the handle of the unit. The model number is printed on a silver label on the unit’s frame.

Only two reports have been made about the batteries overheating and damaging the units. No one has been injured.

The CPSC said users should stop using the pressure washer and contact the manufacturer for instructions on how to have their unit repaired for free.

The manufacturer can be contacted at 866-733-8468 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at voluntaryrecall@simpsoncleaning.com.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
What you need to know about Texas Home Stead Tax Exemption changes
KGNS On Your Side: Texas enacts major property tax cut for homeowners
Closed sign
Laredo’s New Year’s holiday closure and service schedule

Latest News

Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
Authorities say a gunman inflicted “extensive damage” to the building housing the Colorado...
Man arrested after forcing his way into Colorado Supreme Court building and firing gunshots inside
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu
Five-year-old boy shot by military in Nuevo Laredo
Five-year-old boy shot by military in Nuevo Laredo