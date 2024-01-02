Rollover crash reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle crash is reported in north Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound lane of Shiloh and San Dario at around 3:30 p.m.

Video shows a vehicle rolled over next to the light pole and the I-35 on ramp.

According to Laredo Police, the driver flipped over resulting in a vehicle rollover.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

