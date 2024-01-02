Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In response to reports of gunfire on New Year’s Eve, Laredo police have detained three people, while two are currently facing charges.

According to the Laredo Police Department, around 10 p.m. on December 31, 2023, police received a call about shots fired near the 2600 block of Bismark Street. An officer on the way to the scene heard gunfire at the 1400 block of South Louisiana Avenue.

When the officer got to the scene, he saw two men and a woman outside a residence on South Louisiana Avenue. The officer detained them and spotted numerous casings in the driveway. A total of 42 casings, a 9mm gun magazine, and a Glock 9mm handgun were found, according to police.

18-year-old Antonio Benavides Jr., and 17-year-old Alisha Nicole Lozano, face charges, while a third person is pending possible charges pending gunshot residue test results. Police say the suspects admitted to firing the gun.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.